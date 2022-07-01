Trio arrested in West Bengal’s Chandannagar for killing journalist in Bihar

Three persons were arrested by Chandannagar Police in Hooghly district of West Bengal for their alleged involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Bihar journalist Subhash Kumar Mahto in the neighbouring state’s Begusarai district. The arrested were identified as Roshan Kumar (22), Priyanshu Kumar (21) and Sourav Kumari (18).

According to the police, the trio was loitering at Goswamighat in Chandannagar and was detained for questioning.

Chandannagar Deputy Commissioner Vidit Raj Bhundesh said, “They tried to mislead the police by giving out fake identities. They identified themselves as Aman Kumar, Ricky Kumar and Sourav Kumar. They also told the police that they are from Madhya Pradesh and had come to Bengal to work. Aman showed a fake Aadhaar card too. But their inappropriate behaviour created doubt and they were interrogated further. They later revealed their real identities and the police came to know that they are from Bihar’s Begusarai.”

The police contacted their counterparts in Begusarai’s Bakhri police to enquire about them and they came to know that the trio was accused in a journalist murder case. The accused had killed Kumar in Begusarai’s Sakho village on May 20.

According to his relatives, Mahto was reporting on illicit liquor and sand mafia and his extensive reporting on the liquor mafia and active support for a ward member candidate for the panchayat elections led to his murder.