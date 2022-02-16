Trinamool’s newly formed national panel to meet on Feb 18: Mamata Banerjee

After sweeping the polls to four municipalities, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called a meeting of the party’s national working committee at her residence on February 18.

According to sources in the ruling party, Banerjee is likely to announce the office bearers of the national panel as well as those of the four civic bodies at the meeting. The Trinamool chief has already announced that former state minister Goutam Deb will take over as the new Siliguri mayor but is yet to decide on the other key office bearers of the north Bengal civic body as well as others. It is likely that she will do the same after consulting senior party leaders on Friday.

Amid rising differences in the party, especially between the old guard and young leaders, Banerjee had convened a meeting of heavyweights, which included her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, at her Kalighat residence during which she announced the formation of a new national working committee. All key portfolios of the party, including that of national general secretary which was vested in Abhishek earlier, was dissolved. The meeting on February 18 will be the Trinamool’s first since that development.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Tuesday convened a meeting of the West Bengal Tribes Advisory Council in Siliguri. Banerjee tweeted, “Chaired today a meeting of WB Tribes Advisory Council at Uttarkanya in North Bengal. Reviewed & noticed amazing progress of development work for tribal communities in education, health, housing, pension, livelihood, drinking water, culture & language & protection of land rights.”

Marking a rare moment when the ruling party and its arch political rival set aside their differences, the meeting was also attended by BJP MP from Malda North, Khagen Murmu and the party’s former Alipurduar MP Dashrath Tirkey. The BJP’s Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga was called for the meeting but he said he was in Kolkata on personal business.

Amid curiosity around the presence of BJP leaders at the meeting convened by the TMC chief, MP Khagen Murmu said, “Attending a government meeting does not mean joining the Trinamool. I am with the BJP.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mamata said, “The members of the council are happy and their suggestions will be implemented before the next meeting.”