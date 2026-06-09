Trinamool’s message to rebel MPs: ‘Resign if you are not happy with party’

A day after a rebel camp of Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that at least 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs decided to align with the NDA, senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said if people have grievances against the party, they should resign.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday, Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over the conduct of the rebel group led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and said, “If someone has differences of opinion with the party, if their actions place the party in an embarrassing position before the people, if they have numerous grievances against the party, or if they are no longer inclined to remain with the party and instead choose to support someone else, then it is their moral responsibility to resign.”