Trinamool’s message to rebel MPs: ‘Resign if you are not happy with party’

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A day after a rebel camp of Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that at least 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs decided to align with the NDA, senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said if people have grievances against the party, they should resign.
Addressing a press conference Tuesday, Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over the conduct of the rebel group led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and said, “If someone has differences of opinion with the party, if their actions place the party in an embarrassing position before the people, if they have numerous grievances against the party, or if they are no longer inclined to remain with the party and instead choose to support someone else, then it is their moral responsibility to resign.”
VIDEO| Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said,
“You are aware that some developments took place yesterday. TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha yesterday. He has made certain allegations. There may be questions about how much… pic.twitter.com/6gYFUCHLs6
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026
Citing an example of TMC leader Sukehndu Sekhar Roy’s resignation on Monday, Banerjee said he “upheld ethical standards and political morality”. “TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha yesterday. He has made certain allegations. There may be questions about how much truth there is in those allegations. However, we believe that by resigning, he has done the right thing and has upheld ethical standards and political morality.”
“Just as Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned, others in a similar situation should also resign,” Banerjee added.
He raised questions over the rebel camp’s letter to the Parliament Speaker and asked why the content has not been made public yet. “I do not know how many people signed, how many did not sign, or what exactly happened. I do not know who is making what claim. But even after 24 hours, the letter that Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said she had sent has still not been made public. No one has seen that letter yet. If honesty is such an important issue, and if morality is such an important issue, then why could that letter not be disclosed?”
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