‘Purely a coincidence’: Trinamool’s barbs as Bengal poll officer gets top job

As the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government appointed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal as the state Chief Secretary, the TMC was quick to react, saying it was “outrageous” and “brazen” and that it cleared any doubt that the state polls were “free and fair”.

During the polls, the TMC and Agarwal had several run-ins, with the party accusing him of “working for the BJP”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, TMC’s Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said the move was a “brazen proof” of how the elections in the state were conducted.

“The so-called ‘neutral umpire’ is rewarded with the post of top bureaucrat of the BJP government in Bengal. Does anyone still seriously believe the elections in the state were free and fair? This is outrageous and brazen,” said Ghose.