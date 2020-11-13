Trinamool worker shot dead in Andal, nine held

The incident occurred when Nonia was at a bus stand in Khas Kajora area of Andal around 11 pm on Wednesday

A TMC worker was shot dead by unidentified persons in Andal, Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Thursday. While nine persons have been arrested in connection with the case, a hunt was on for the assailants, police said. “One person died and two persons were injured,” said an officer. Police identified the as Dharamveer Nonia. Two persons opened fire on Nonia and two others around 11 pm on Wednesday. Nonia died instantly and the two others are critical, they added.

While the BJP claimed that the incident was the fallout of “in-fighting” between two groups of the TMC, the TMC denied the allegation and said it was a case of “personal enmity.”

The incident occurred when Nonia was at a bus stand in Khas Kajora area of Andal around 11 pm on Wednesday. He was accompanied by two other associates. All three of them are grassroots TMC workers. Two persons on a motorcycle shot at Nonia. They attacked the other two with rods and sharp weapons and fled when they saw local residents approaching the area, police sources said.

Local residents took the three to Durgapur Private Hospital, where doctors declared Nonia dead on arrival.

“He had been getting death threats for the past few days,” said a relative of Nonia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd