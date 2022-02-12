Trinamool upbeat as four civic bodies go to polls today

Elections to Biddhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar municipal corporations will be held on Saturday, with the ruling Trinamool Congress looking to continue its winning streak in West Bengal after last year’s Assembly polls. Voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, while counting of votes has been scheduled on February 14.

In Bidhannagar, a total of 203 candidates are contesting in 41 wards, while in Siliguri, 200 candidates are in fray in 47 wards. In Siliguri, there are 594 polling stations of which 89 have been identified as sensitive booths.

In Chandannagar, a total of 120 candidates are contesting from 33 wards, while Asansol has 431 candidates vying for 106 wards. Asansol has a total of 1,182 polling stations.

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) has made tight security arrangements for the polling day. The police have been conducting naka (checkpoints) checks at entry and exit points of all the four civic bodies. As per the direction of Calcutta High Court, CCTV cameras have to be installed at all polling stations.

Ahead of the civic polls, Opposition parties had accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing a reign of terror in all four municipal corporation areas to intimidate voters as well as the

candidates.

In 2015, the Left Front won the Siliguri Municipal Corporation election in alliance with the Congress while the three other civic bodies were won by the Trinamool. The BJP is expected to put up a strong fight against the TMC in Siliguri and Asansol.

The party had won 77 seats in last year’s Assembly polls but won all 5 Assembly seats in Darjeeling district. Besides, the BJP’s Raju Bista holds the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, which is the lone parliamentary constituency in the district.

The Left Front, which failed to win a single seat in the Assembly polls in 2021, is looking to do well in Siliguri again under the leadership of outgoing Siliguri mayor Ashok Bhattacharya, who is also a former state minister.

In Bidhannagar, the TMC has fielded former mayor Sabyasachi Dutta from ward 31 of the municipal corporation. The TMC leader had joined the BJP In 2019. However, after unsuccessfully contesting the Assembly polls as a BJP candidate, Dutta returned to his former party.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidates allegedly came under attack from Trinamool workers. In Murshidabad district’s Berhampore, the residence of Congress candidate Shambhu Karmakar was ransacked allegedly by Trinamool supporters.

In Birbhum’s Rampurhat, family members of a BJP candidate were attacked allegedly by Trinamool workers.