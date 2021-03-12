Trinamool to hold protests today, questions election panel’s neutrality…

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold silent protest rallies across the state on Friday in the wake of Wednesday's incident in Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured after she was allegedly pushed by a group of people while she was climbing to her car (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Questioning the neutrality of the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold silent protest rallies across the state on Friday in the wake of Wednesday’s incident in Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured after she was allegedly pushed by a group of people while she was climbing to her car. The TMC, which has termed Wednesday’s incident a “conspiracy” has asked party workers to wear black clothes as a mark of protest.

“The attack on Mamata Banerjee was a pre-planned attack. The law and order situation of the state is under the Election Commission now. It must conduct a probe into the incident and find out the culprits,” TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said, adding that the CM was attacked soon after the Election Commission changed the DGP and ADG (Law and Order).



“Tomorrow, our workers and leaders will take out silent protest rallies in every block and districts of the state. Our workers will wear black clothes and carry black flags to condemn the attack on Mamata Banerjee and question the neutrality of the Election Commission. The rallies will be held between 3 pm to 5 pm. People from all walks of society will attend tomorrow’s rallies,” he added.

On Friday, a delegation of TMC MPs will make a representation to the Election Commission in Delhi to put forward their observations to the incident.

While stating that the CM’s scheduled programmes would remain unchanged, the party deferred the release of its election manifesto. “Our election manifesto is ready. We cannot release it without Mamata Banerjee. We will do it in due time in the presence of Mamata Banerjee,” Chatterjee said.





TMC rubbishes ‘accident’ theory

Maintaining that Wednesday’s incident was a “pre-planned attack” on Banerjee, the TMC targeted the BJP and a section of media for claiming that her car had hit a pole in Nandigram, resulting in the “accident”. TMC leader Firhad Hakim showed mediapersons the car in which Banerjee was travelling and said that there was not a single scratch mark on the front door as claimed by BJP leaders and a section of media. “There is not a scratch mark on the vehicle or any damage. If people are claiming that the vehicle hit an iron pole then where did the mark go?”