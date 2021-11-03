Trinamool to bring motion opposing rising fuel prices

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday decided to bring a motion in the Assembly opposing the ‘excessive hike’ in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The decision was conveyed in the Assembly by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee. The minister added that the motion adopted by the House will be forwarded to the Central government.

Without the naming the BJP, Chatterjee criticized the saffron party over the alleged vandalism and desecration of the bust of one of the leading lights of Bengal Renaissance, Pandit Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, on the campus of Vidyasagar College during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kolkata in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Invoking that incident, he said “some elements patronised by those in power at the Centre were behind the vandalism”.

Chatterjee made the remark while tabling a resolution on the second day of the Assembly’s Winter Session on events held to mark the 201th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar on September 26.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, in his closing address, said the Assembly passed several laws to uphold the belief and ideals of the revered social reformer.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said BJP MLAs will not attend the Winter Session till November 15 owing to the festive season. While several BJP MLA did not attend the Assembly session on Tuesday, they did mark their attendance on the register.

The Trinamool came down heavily on the saffron party members signing on the attendance register without attending the session. The ruling party called it a ploy by the BJP MLAs to ensure they can pocket their daily allowance despite not being present in the House.