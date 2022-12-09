scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Trinamool targets Congress after its Gujarat debacle

After its victory in the Bengal Assembly election last year, the TMC expanded its footprint at Tripura and Goa. However, the party failed to open their account in the Goa Assembly polls. At the time, TMC leaders claimed that its chairperson Mamata Banerjee is the “main face” of the “anti-BJP front.”

Ghosh also claimed that the Congress would not be able to fight the BJP alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also emphasised the relevance of the TMC in any anti-BJP alliance. Kunal said, "How can those who failed in Gujarat fight the Lok Sabha polls with a single strategy?
AFTER THE Gujarat Assembly election results were announced on Thursday, the TMC hit out at the Congress for losing to the BJP and reiterated that Mamata Banerjee is the only leader who can fight against the saffron party.

On Thursday, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The Congress needs self-criticism. Why could they not win in Gujarat? Why could they not even put up a fight in Gujarat? The main battle in Gujarat was BJP vs Congress. In Gujarat, the Congress had an opportunity to show how to gain victory in [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi’s home state. Why did it fail?”

Ghosh also claimed that the Congress would not be able to fight the BJP alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also emphasised the relevance of the TMC in any anti-BJP alliance. Kunal said, “How can those who failed in Gujarat fight the Lok Sabha polls with a single strategy? The relevance and importance of the Trinamool Congress in terms of being an alternative to BJP has been proved once again by Thursday’s result.”

TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy also criticised the Congress. He said, “The Congress should have been more tactical for the Gujarat election. But, not doing so, Congress remained busy with ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.”

Meanwhile, TMC MP and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said, “I congratulate BJP. But, we have to think… What did AAP do in this [Gujarat] election?”

CPI (M) state secretary Md Selim said, “The BJP won in Gujarat but lost in Himachal Pradesh. That means an anti-establishment factor was there…”

The BJP congratulated its central leadership for the victory in Gujarat. The party’s state president Sukanta Majumder tweeted, “Congratulations to @CRPaatil ji, @Bhupendrapbjp ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji, PM @narendramodi ji & karyakartas of @BJP4Gujarat for record making win in #GujaratElection2022 . This record win is testament of the fact that public is impressed by the development & not freebies.”

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “Heartiest Congratulations to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the HISTORIC MANDATE in Gujarat. Saffron Greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji, Shri @JPNadda Ji & Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji for the sterling performance of @BJP4Gujarat & a record seventh consecutive term. Lotus Blooms.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 05:37:30 am
close