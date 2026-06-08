Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigns, says ‘I was unhappy in party’

Roy’s decision comes at a time when party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Trinamool general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, are in the national capital for a meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc.

Written by: Manoj C.G, Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, has resigned from the party’s membership and also given up his Rajya Sabha seat.Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, has resigned from the party’s membership and also given up his Rajya Sabha seat.
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid the Trinamool Congress meltdown in the aftermath of the West Bengal Assembly election, its veteran leader, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, has resigned from the party’s membership and also given up his Rajya Sabha seat.

Asked why he had resigned, Roy told The Indian Express, “Because of the situation that was prevailing in the party for a long time.” To a question on whether he will be joining another party, he said, “I have spent 59 years in politics. So I have to take a call at the appropriate time after introspection and retrospection.” He said he has “no idea” if any of his Rajya Sabha colleagues are resigning.

Also read | Amid TMC rebel crisis, Mamata Banerjee pins hopes on INDIA help for firefighting

Roy’s decision comes at a time when party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Trinamool general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, are in the national capital for a meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc. This morning, the two reached the Constitution Club for the meeting.

The Trinamool’s big defeat in the Bengal Assembly election, which saw the BJP come to power, has been followed by a meltdown, with a large chunk of the party’s MLAs defying Mamata Banerjee’s choice of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. The rebel MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, have said they want Ritabrata as their leader in the House. The rebel faction, however, has stressed that they want Mamata Banerjee to be their guide.

The rebellion in Bengal has sparked speculation that the Trinamool Congress’s parliamentary contingent, too, may see a rift. Earlier, senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar quit the party posts after citing corruption and said incidents such as the rape-murder of a doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year led to dissatisfaction and mistrust among the people for the party, leading to its defeat in the Bengal election.

Also read | The many lives of Saokat Molla: TMC strongman who faced ‘Machh Chor’ taunts, now in NIA custody

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had earlier joined the protests over the RG Kar incident, saying he too has a daughter and a granddaughter. “Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together, come what may,” he had said in a post on X shortly after the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, around 20 of Trinamool’s Lok Sabha MPs (out of 28) are holding a meeting at an undisclosed location in Delhi. According to sources, they are discussing two options: to send a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking to be treated as a separate bloc and not under Abhishek Banerjee as parliamentary party leader; the second option they are discussing, sources said, is to go for mass resignation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Manoj C.G
Manoj C.G

Manoj C G currently serves as the Chief of National Political Bureau at The Indian Express. A veteran journalist with a career spanning nearly two decades, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the publication's coverage of India's political landscape. Experience & Career: Manoj has built a robust career in political journalism, marked by a transition from wire service reporting to in-depth newspaper analysis. The Indian Express (2008 – Present): He joined the organization in 2008 and has risen to lead the National Political Bureau, overseeing key political coverage. Press Trust of India (PTI): Prior to his tenure at The Indian Express, Manoj worked with India’s premier news agency, PTI, honing his skills in breaking news and accurate reporting. Expertise & Focus Areas: As a seasoned political observer, Manoj focuses on the nuances of governance and party dynamics. National Politics: extensive reporting on the central government, parliamentary affairs, and national elections. Political Strategy: Deep analysis of party structures, coalition politics, and the shifting ideologies within the Indian political spectrum. Bureau Leadership: directing a team of reporters to cover the most critical developments in the nation's capital. Authoritativeness & Trust: Manoj’s authoritativeness is grounded in his nearly 20 years of field experience and his leadership role at a legacy newspaper. His long-standing association with The Indian Express underscores a reputation for consistency, editorial integrity, and rigorous reporting standards required of a Bureau Chief. Find all stories by Manoj C G here. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments