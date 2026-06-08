Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigns, says ‘I was unhappy in party’

Amid the Trinamool Congress meltdown in the aftermath of the West Bengal Assembly election, its veteran leader, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, has resigned from the party’s membership and also given up his Rajya Sabha seat.

Asked why he had resigned, Roy told The Indian Express, “Because of the situation that was prevailing in the party for a long time.” To a question on whether he will be joining another party, he said, “I have spent 59 years in politics. So I have to take a call at the appropriate time after introspection and retrospection.” He said he has “no idea” if any of his Rajya Sabha colleagues are resigning.