Trinamool panchayat member dies in Birbhum, kin allege murder

A Trinamool Congress panchayat member died under mysterious circumstances at Mayureshwar in Birbhum district. The family members of the deceased, identified as Kazi Nazrul Hasan alias Akash, alleged that he was killed.

The kin informed that he had left Mayureshwar for work in the Kharasinpur area of Mallarpur on Monday night, and could not be reached despite repeated calls.

They further informed that it was the police who eventually answered a call on his phone, saying that he had met with an accident.

His relatives said when they reached Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, they found him in a critical condition. He died last night.

Moushumi Khatun, the TMC leader’s wife, said, “The police picked up a call on his phone to say that he had met with an accident. However, it couldn’t have been an accident as even his glasses didn’t break. He was hit on the back of his head. Someone killed my husband. He is a victim of political violence. He had been threatened by some people before and there is a factional feud in the TMC. I request the chief minister to punish those who killed my husband. I want justice.” Hasan’s uncle Aabul Kalam Ansari said, “We received the news at night that there had been an accident. I arrived at the hospital to find him bleeding from the mouth and ears. There were bruises on the back of his head and all fingers on one of hands were broken. He was also having trouble breathing. He is a victim of infighting in the TMC. He had been attacked earlier and wasn’t allowed to enter his house.”

However, the police said preliminary probe suggests that it was an accident. “He lay bleeding next to his motorcycle. We haven’t received any murder complaint as yet. However, the death is being investigated from all possible angles,” an officer said.Murshed Sheikh, a TMC leader in Mayureshwar, said, “Let the police investigate. The truth will come out.”