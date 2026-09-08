Trinamool MP Nadimul Haque grilled after ED raids over Rs 60-crore fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which carried out a 24-hour marathon raid at the residence and office premises of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, said Tuesday the operation was conducted to gather details regarding an alleged Rs 60-crore financial fraud linked to his Urdu newspaper, Akhbar-E-Mashriq.

The searches began at 6.30 am on Monday and continued until Tuesday morning, said ED sources.

The officials also questioned Haque at his office after bringing him back from Ranchi in his car, they added.

After examining bank records, transactions and digital evidence, ED sources said Haque was unable to provide adequate documentation for the Rs 60-crore transaction. The officials visited Haque’s office and residence to examine documents and other evidence.