Trinamool MP Nadimul Haque grilled after ED raids over Rs 60-crore fraud

The raids were conducted on 7 premises across Ranchi, Delhi and Kolkata, including Nadimul Haque’s newspaper’s office in Kolkata.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 06:07 PM IST
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul HaqueTrinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque.
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which carried out a 24-hour marathon raid at the residence and office premises of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, said Tuesday the operation was conducted to gather details regarding an alleged Rs 60-crore financial fraud linked to his Urdu newspaper, Akhbar-E-Mashriq.

The searches began at 6.30 am on Monday and continued until Tuesday morning, said ED sources.

The officials also questioned Haque at his office after bringing him back from Ranchi in his car, they added.

After examining bank records, transactions and digital evidence, ED sources said Haque was unable to provide adequate documentation for the Rs 60-crore transaction. The officials visited Haque’s office and residence to examine documents and other evidence.

Also read | ED raids 14 places in Bengal, other states in national highway toll fraud case

The ED has alleged that illegal financial transactions were carried out from the newspaper’s office and that funds belonging to the Trinamool Congress were also involved.

The raids were conducted on seven premises across Ranchi, Delhi and Kolkata, including the newspaper’s office in Park Circus, Kolkata. ED officials searched the premises for documents and digital evidence to trace the alleged money trail, sources said.

Also read | ED raids 5 Kolkata locations over Trinamool funds, Abhishek Banerjee’s chartered flights

They also searched his residence and office in Delhi, which is primarily used as a party office.

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According to sources, the raids were conducted based on a complaint lodged with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate last month. Haque did not respond to the calls or messages from The Indian Express on Tuesday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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