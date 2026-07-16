Trinamool MP Koel Mallick quits Rajya Sabha in latest setback for Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader and actor Koel Mullick has resigned from Rajya Sabha. 

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharjee
1 min readJul 16, 2026 02:33 PM IST
Trinamool leader Koel Mallick has quit her Rajya Sabha MP's post.Trinamool leader Koel Mallick has quit her Rajya Sabha MP's post.
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In another blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, actor Koel Mallick resigned as the party’s Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday, just three months after the party nominated her to the Upper House of Parliament. Koel Mallick is Trinamool’s fourth Rajya Sabha MP to quit amid the meltdown in the party in the aftermath of its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls in May. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, who resigned earlier, have joined the BJP.

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