Trinamool MP Koel Mallick quits Rajya Sabha in latest setback for Mamata Banerjee

In another blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, actor Koel Mallick resigned as the party’s Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday, just three months after the party nominated her to the Upper House of Parliament. Koel Mallick is Trinamool’s fourth Rajya Sabha MP to quit amid the meltdown in the party in the aftermath of its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls in May. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, who resigned earlier, have joined the BJP.