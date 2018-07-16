Trinamool MP deletes Facebook account after controversy

Hazra had said he has a “problem in accepting Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation”. Hazra had said he has a “problem in accepting Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation”.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Anupam Hazra, who had left his party red-faced earlier this year with a controversial Facebook post, deleted his account on Saturday.

The TMC had in February showcaused Hazra for his post comparing Gandhi with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Hazra had said he has a “problem in accepting Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation”. “I feel had Mr Gandhi and Mr Nehru not victimised Netaji, then he would have been conferred the title (Father of the Nation).”

“My Facebook post caused a lot of discomfort to the party. Therefore, I have deleted my account,” Hazra told the Indian Express. He said he had promised party chief Mamata Banerjee that he would do so. ENS

