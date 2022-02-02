‘He will face the consequences’: Trinamool mouthpiece hits out at Governor

The ruling TMC’s mouthpiece, Jago Bangla, launched a fresh attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in an editorial published on Tuesday. The piece, headlined ‘Ter Paben’ (will face the consequences), was a pointer to the ongoing war of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state’s administrative figurehead and how the ties are likely to sour even further in the coming days.

The editorial claimed that appointing Dhankhar as the West Bengal governor was a ploy by the BJP-led central government to show the state administration in poor light. Going into the alleged motive behind naming Dhankhar as governor, the piece stated, “The BJP’s top leadership knew that it was impossible to unseat the Mamata Banerjee government from power in West Bengal. However, as she is the face of the Opposition, it realised it had to do something to stop her from attacking the Centre. Hence, it was decided that on one hand, the Governor will function as the BJP’s state chief while on the other hand, leaders in Delhi will keep depriving the state of its dues.”

“It hoped that the CM would soften her tone under pressure. However, after facing the chief minister’s ‘agnimurti’ (ire) on Monday, the BJP and Dhankhar have come to realise that the saffron party is going after the wrong person,” the piece read.

The concluding part of the editorial said, “For the first time, the BJP has understood the saying ‘what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’. Now, the Governor will face the consequences.”