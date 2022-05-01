Trinamool MLA’s PA, 2 aides held for duping people of Rs 16 cr: Cops

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Saha’s personal assistant and two of his accomplices were arrested for allegedly duping people of Rs 16 crore by promising them jobs, police said.

Saha, who is MLA from the Tehtatta constituency in Nadia district, denied having any association with the arrested suspect, identified as Prabir Kayal.

“This is nothing but a conspiracy against me. I will resign as MLA if any allegations against me are proved,” the MLA claimed. Kayal, his accomplices Shyamal Kayal and Sunil Mandal were arrested by the state anti-corruption branch from Raidighi area of South 24 Parganas district in a raid on Friday night.

Earlier, several alleged victims had written to TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in this regard, it is learnt. The complainants are from Palashipara, Tehatta and Karimpur assembly constituencies. They wanted their money back since they got no job.

A few days ago, Kayal was accused of defrauding a person of lakhs of rupees by promising him the job of primary school teacher in Malda district. According to the complaints, Kayal took money from unsuspecting people from 2016 to 2021 with the promise of giving them jobs.