Trinamool MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who tested Covid positive, passes away at 60

A neighbour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh was a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata. (representational) A neighbour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh was a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata. (representational)

Senior Trinamool MLA Tamonash Ghosh (60), who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week of May, passed away in a hospital in West Bengal on Wednesday. Ghosh, who was a three-time MLA from Falta, had tested positive along with his two daughters and three aides last month.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express her condolences to his family. “Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people and party. He contributed much through his social work,” she wrote.

“He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers,’ the Chief Minister added.

Ghosh, a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata, was also Banerjee’s neighbour .

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also expressed his sadness over Ghosh’s demise. “Sad at the demise of 3-time Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh. He was an experienced leader with promising prospects in times to come. Pray ALMIGHTY to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul. Heartfelt Condolences to his wife, two daughters, friends and well wishers,” he tweeted.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose and his wife have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd