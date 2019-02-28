Elected Trinamool leaders violating ration system: Congress

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that elected members of the ruling Trinamool Congress are violating the ration system and submitted a memorandum on the matter to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

In the memorandum, the Congress MP wrote, “It is probably within your knowledge that currently, the entire fair price (ration) system in West Bengal is in absolute doldrums. Persons who are required to receive/get ration cards have not received single piece and on the contrary, the MLA, Chairman of Municipalities representatives of All India Trinamool Congress have received ration cards and has been using the cards rampantly and in gross violation of the rationing system/policy. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of WB advertised through its ‘Khadya Sathi Project’ that it brought eight and a half crore population with the rationing system which is outrageously false and false to the knowledge of the despondent.”

Chowdhury also prayed for the Governor’s intervention in stopping ruling party attacks on Congress workers across the state. “We have apprised him of the corruption in the rationing system in Bengal. We have also brought the state government’s unintelligent approach to the education sector to his notice,” said Chowdhury. Representatives of TMC could not be reached for comment on the allegations.