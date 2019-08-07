Trinamool leader hacked to death, another shot at

Two TMC local leaders were killed in two separate attacks in Malda and Murshidabad districts on Monday night.

In Malda, Pradip Roy, TMC’s booth president of Vivekanandapalli in Mazra Gram Panchayat under Gajol police station, was travelling on his bike. Some miscreants waylaid him and assaulted him with sharp weapons, said police. He was declared brought dead at a Gajol hospital.

“We have to see whether it is a political murder or a case of personal enmity,” said a senior police officer of the district.

In Murshidabad’s Kandi city, Jehangir Kabir, a TMC worker and member of the Panchayat Samiti, was shot at by unidentified men while he was returning home. He has been admitted to hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.