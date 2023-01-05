Former panchayat deputy head dies after brawl over loud music: Police

A 65-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader died after allegedly being beaten up by New Year revellers when he protested against “loud” music being played in Babla village of Malda district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Afzal Momin, former deputy head of the Rathbari Gram Panchayat under Mothabari police station.

Malda Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said, “A murder case has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon.”

According to local residents, some youths have been celebrating New Year by playing music on loudspeakers in the village for the past few days.

On Monday, when a group of youths was playing music while passing through Pathanpara area, Momin asked them to turn off the music and the revellers did so, said a local resident.

However, on Tuesday night, another group of youths on their way home to Mandalpara area after a picnic and playing loud music was passing through Pathanpara area, which annoyed Momin. As Momin and others requested the youths to stop playing loud music, they increased the volume, claimed local residents. A scuffle ensued that turned violent and Momin was beaten up, they added. Local residents took Momin to Mothabari rural hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“While he was trying to stop the scuffle, Momin was pushed and fell down. He suffered head injuries,” said a police officer.

In their complaint, Momin’s family members alleged that one Mamun Sheikh and 20 others were responsible for the death, following which Sheikh and 14 others were apprehended for questioning, police said. The body was sent for postmortem and the report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, they added.