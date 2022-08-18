Trinamool govt is involved in multiple scams: Union minister

Updated: August 18, 2022 5:15:38 am
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of being involved in multiple scams and demanded strong action must be taken against those involved.
“There were irregularities in the appointment of teachers in schools. The court has played a big role (by ordering probes by central agencies) to find the truth. Now the agencies are working hard carrying out investigations. They will take the cases to their logical conclusion. Those responsible for these scams must be punished. A strong action should be initiated against them,” said Pradhan who is on a two-day visit to the state as part of the BJP’s Prabhas Yojana.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of a party programme in the Kolkata, the Union minister alleged that the state government was taking the state in the backward direction.
“Once West Bengal used to one of the most progressive and productive states in the country. Now it is lagging behind most states on various parameters. Today, corruption and nepotism have taken over development here. The state government does not pay attention to basic things like employment, drinking water supply, electricity etc. People are upset with the administration. It is our responsibility as the Opposition to make people aware of these things,” he added.
However, senior TMC leader and state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay claimed that their party government was making efforts to address these issues.
“In the days to come, the administration will ensure that no irregularities take place in matters like these. The issues concerning the education sector are being addressed. State education minister Bratya Basu is actively looking into this and holding talks to find a solution,” said Chattopadhyay.
