Trinamool councillor in Asansol shot dead, one of three accused arrested

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Asansol Municipal Corporation was shot dead by three bike-borne men outside his house at Kulti in West Bardhaman district on Saturday night. One person was arrested in this connection.

Advertising

Muhammad Khalid Khan (40) was a TMC councillor of Ward 66 of Asansol Municipal Corporation. According to police, three bike-borne assailants fired at Khan who was taking a walk outside his house in the night. He received bullet injuries on his chest and leg.

The TMC leader was taken to Asansol Zilla Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. His brother Mohammad Arman Khan accused their neighbours Kader Sheikh, Tinku Sheikh and Shahid Sheikh of the murder. He said that they had attempted to murder the TMC leader four years ago as well.

“Then he (Khalid) had escaped death. He was a popular leader. Tinku Sheikh, Kader Sheikh and Shahid Sheikh were jealous of him. They were threatening to kill my brother since last (municipal) election (in 2015). They wanted to contest the election and never wanted my brother to win the municipality polls,” Arman told reporters.

Advertising

A complaint of murder was lodged at Kulti police station by the family. An officer of Kulti police station said Muhammad Khalid was shot dead around 11.30 pm on Saturday. “We have received a complaint and arrested one person (Tinku). He is being interrogated,” he said. Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari and his deputy Tabassum R visited the zila hospital where Muhammad Khalid was taken.

“His family members said that they have seen the attackers. They have lodged a police complaint. We want the police to arrest all the culprits as soon as possible,” said Tiwari.

TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee said the administration will take strong action against the persons responsible for the killing.