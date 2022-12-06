Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat police over tweets on Morbi bridge collapse, claims Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested on Monday, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said. O’Brien claimed the Gujarat Police arrested Gokhale from the Jaipur airport in Rajasthan in a “cooked up case” on his “tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse”.

“TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police. Saket took a 9 pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up.

“At 2 in the morning on Tuesday, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings.

“The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence TMC and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level,” O’ Brien said on Twitter.

The Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh, however, told news agency PTI he had no information on the arrest. “I have no information. Nobody informed us,” he told PTI.