Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal taken to Delhi by ED officials

TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal has finally been flown to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case. The agency got the custody of Mondal after doctors at an ESI Hospital in Kolkata found him fit to travel to New Delhi, an official of the central agency said.

Mondal was seen using an inhaler at the airport. He left by a flight at 6:45 pm. Four ED officers and one doctor are accompanying him on the flight to New Delhi. According to ED sources, he will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Also Read | Cattle smuggling case: ED arrests Anubrata Mondal

After reaching Delhi, his medical examination will be done again at either Safdarjung Hospital or Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said sources. The Birbhum Trinamool president will be kept in the ED office after reaching Delhi at night.

Mondal was taken out of Asansol jail under heavy police security early on Tuesday morning. He was, however, allowed to have breakfast by the Asansol Durgapur police commissionerate at a dhaba in Shaktigarh, where he was seen with three people who talked to him for almost half an hour. One of them could be identified as Tufan Midda, who is allegedly the driver of Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal.

A special CBI court in Asansol had ordered that the TMC leader be taken to Delhi by air.

A few people who had gathered outside the ESI Hospital in Joka shouted goru chor (cattle thief) on seeing him. The Calcutta High Court on March 4 directed that medical officers in a central government hospital in Kolkata will examine Mondal and issue a medical certificate stating his health condition before he is handed over to the ED.

The CBI arrested Anubrata in the cattle smuggling case in August last year after issuing him a summons for questioning. Mondal was later arrested by the ED on November 17 that year in a money-laundering case linked to the first case.

Advertisement

Mondal, popularly called “Kestoda”, is considered among the most trusted aides of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, enjoying more clout and power in the state than ministers and several MLAs. Mondal, who has not contested any election so far, is the TMC’s strategist for Birbhum, preferring to manage the party from behind the scenes. He has been with the TMC since its inception in 1998.