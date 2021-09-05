Trinamool Congress fields Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur by-election

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest the upcoming by-election from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

TMC released the list of candidates for the polls to be held in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal Bengal on September 30, 2021.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is pleased to announce the following list of candidates for polls/by-poll scheduled in 3 assembly constituencies on 30th September 2021 in the state of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/KdShB8gJqv — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 5, 2021

Along with Banerjee, Jakir Hossain will contest from Jangipur constituency while Amirul Islam will fight the poll from Samserganj constituency, AITC said in a statement.

Having lost in the state polls earlier this year, Banerjee needs to get elected to the West Bengal Assembly by November 5. A few days ago, the CM had urged the EC to immediately announce dates for the pending bypolls as the Covid-19 situation was under control, adding that “the democratic rights of people should not be curtailed”.

Bhabanipur is Banerjee’s traditional constituency, which she had given up to take on rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. After the polls, the TMC candidate who had won from Bhabanipur, Shovandev Chattopadhyay, had vacated the seat, ostensibly for Banerjee.

The Election Commission Saturday had announced bypolls for four Assembly constituencies — the three in West Bengal, and Pipli in Odisha. Counting will be on October 3. Elections in these seats could not be held due to various reasons, including the death of candidates during electioneering earlier this year. The EC said since candidates and political parties for these three seats have already “availed” the campaign period from April 29 to May 3, campaigning will only be allowed from September 20 here.