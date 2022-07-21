scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Trinamool Congress to abstain from Vice Presidential election

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee says the 'process of how the Opposition chose its candidate was not right'.

Written by Atri Mitra | Kolkata |
July 21, 2022 6:13:05 pm
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee during a rally in Kolkata. (Express file photo)

The Trinamool Congress has decided to abstain from voting in the Vice President election. The decision was taken after an hour-long meeting at party chief Mamata Banerjee’s residence,

While the NDA has fielded former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the VP polls, the Opposition’s candidate is Congress leader Margaret Alva.

After the meeting of MPs, General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, said, “We cannot support Jagdeep Dhankhar, who when he was Governor of West Bengal, always tried to undermine the state. We cannot vote in favour of him ideologically.

On the other hand, Opposition parties chose Margaret Alva as the candidate. But the process of how they chose the candidate was not right. They decided the candidate without consulting senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee, when TMC has 35 MPs. So, after taking the opinion of 85% of our MPs, we decided to abstain from the vice-president election.”

Abhishek dismissed claims that their move would help the BJP.

“By our abstaining from Vice President election, Opposition unity will not be hampered. In our efforts to expand the TMC’s footprint, we have only gone for BJP-ruled states, when we could pick Congress-ruled ones. Also, we are the only party which is fighting against the BJP on the street,” he said.

 

 

