Trinamool block president murdered in Canning

A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by assailants at his Nagartala village home in South 24 Parganas district early on Saturday. Assailants shot Manik Paik (52),president of the partys Canning block committee,through an open window of his house at about 2 am.

Three bullets hit Paik,who was sleeping,while his wife,who was beside him,sustained minor injury,the police said. Paiks wife said the sound of gunshot woke her up and she saw her husband lying in a pool of blood and some people fleeing.

Paiks family members have lodged an FIR with the Jibantala police station. L N Meena,Superintendent of Police,South 24 Paraganas said,The family members have lodged a murder complaint in which they have named seven persons .

Sources said that those named in the FIR are supporters of the TMC in the area. The local Trinamool leaders,however,alleged that the CPM was behind the murder while the Left party claimed it was a result of TMC infighting.

According to a senior police officer,Paik was in his room when a group of miscreants shot him through the open window. He was shot around 2 am,he sustained three bullet injuries. We have found two empty bullet cases. We are investigating into the matter.

Significantly,Paik had held the post of panchayat pradhan and was an active member of the CPM in the early 90s. He,however,left the party and joined the TMC since its inception in 1998. Paik became the block president of TMC in 2009 after the parliamentary elections.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting C M Jatua and minister of state for Sundarban Affairs and Irrigation and Waterways Shyamal Mondal visited Paiks house.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App