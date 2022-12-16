Trinamool & BJP trade charges; police say permission not taken

The ruling TMC and the BJP on Thursday fired salvos at each other over the death of three people in a stampede in West Burdwan district’s Asansol area a day before that also injured several others.

Also, Asansol Police Commissioner SK Neelakantam said the programme for distributing blanket was arranged without seeking police permission. “We’ll investigate the matter and take action accordingly,” he said speaking to the media.

Blaming TMC, BJP leader and MP Saumitra Khan alleged that the stampede was a conspiracy by the ruling party to frame their party leader Suvendu Adhikari. “The TMC has been repeatedly trying to to frame Suvendu Adhikari. The incident occurred an hour after Adhikari had left the spot,” Khan claimed.

The TMC, on the other hand, held the BJP responsible for the deaths, claiming that Adhikari, who is Leader of Opposition in Assembly, defied the law by not seeking police permission.

Taking potshots at the saffron party, TMC general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the event was held without police permission. “They are showing a letter that they took permission from the police . There is clearly written on the letter — ‘content not verified. Some police personnel were there but they were deployed as the per protocol since the Leader of Opposition was present there,” he said at a press conference.

Those who died in the stampede were identified as Chand Muni Devi (50), Jhali Bauri (55) and Priti Singh (14), all residents of Ramakrishna Dangal. The first two died at the Asansol district hospital while a girl succumbed at a private hospital.

It was claimed that police security was adequate till Suvendu, Jitendra and his councillor wife were on the stage.

Meanwhile, a team headed by DCP (West) Abhishek Modi and comprising ACP-rank officers will investigate the incident.

The team will submit a preliminary report to the District Magistrate and the Police Commissioner.

Organisers are also responsible: Dilip Ghosh

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said the organisers of the event where three people were killed in a stampede in Asansol area a day before cannot escape responsibility.

Three persons, including a minor, were killed and eight others were injured during the blanket distribution programme where Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leader Jitendra Tewari were present . Ghosh said, “Accidents do happen. You can’t just rely on the police. But the organisers have to play their role.” Suvendu too should take responsibility for the incident, he added.