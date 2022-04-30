Trinamool & BJP trade barbs over fuel prices, Central dues

A war of words broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP over rising prices of fuel and the Centre not clearing the state’s dues.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “shifting the blame” on the Opposition-ruled states for the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and not clearing dues of the West Bengal government.

Banerjee claimed that the Centre was yet to clear over Rs 97,000 crore dues of the state. Countering her claim, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal and its national IT cell head Amit Malviya said that Banerjee was lying.

“On March 15, in response to a parliamentary question on GST compensation, FM (finance minister) detailed the plan agreed to by the states in the GST Council. Where did Mamata Banerjee get the Rs 97,000 crore figure from? Figment of her imagination? She must stop lying and reduce VAT on petrol and diesel (sic),” said Malviya in a tweet.

On this, Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asked Malviya to “do some homework”.

“Somebody did not do their homework! Don’t worry Mr @amitmalviya, we’ll give you all the facts and figures to support our claim. Meanwhile, why don’t you check with Mr. @narendramodi — how is he feeling about GoWB’s challenge? Is he planning to clear our dues soon (sic)?” he questioned.

CM Banerjee has demanded that fuel and LPG prices be reduced immediately.

The Trinamool Congress also announced that if the Centre clears all dues of the state, the government will exempt all taxes from petrol and diesel for next five years. Party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “We are saying it clearly that if the Central government clears our dues, the West Bengal government will remove all taxes on petrol and diesel for the next 5 years. Narendra Modi ji, let’s see if you can deliver.”