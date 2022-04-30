scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

Trinamool & BJP trade barbs over fuel prices, Central dues

Banerjee claimed that the Centre was yet to clear over Rs 97,000 crore dues of the state. Countering her claim, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal and its national IT cell head Amit Malviya said that Banerjee was lying.


April 30, 2022 5:52:26 am
Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, fuel price, fuel price hike, rising fuel prices, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A war of words broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP over rising prices of fuel and the Centre not clearing the state’s dues.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “shifting the blame” on the Opposition-ruled states for the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and not clearing dues of the West Bengal government.

Banerjee claimed that the Centre was yet to clear over Rs 97,000 crore dues of the state. Countering her claim, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal and its national IT cell head Amit Malviya said that Banerjee was lying.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“On March 15, in response to a parliamentary question on GST compensation, FM (finance minister) detailed the plan agreed to by the states in the GST Council. Where did Mamata Banerjee get the Rs 97,000 crore figure from? Figment of her imagination? She must stop lying and reduce VAT on petrol and diesel (sic),” said Malviya in a tweet.

Best of Express Premium

Swaminarayan sect conflict: Seer’s death has created ‘atmosphere of fear’...Premium
Swaminarayan sect conflict: Seer’s death has created ‘atmosphere of fear’...
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policyPremium
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy
Explained | What UP invoked in loudspeaker crackdown: 2017 HC order, 2018...Premium
Explained | What UP invoked in loudspeaker crackdown: 2017 HC order, 2018...
More Premium Stories >>

On this, Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asked Malviya to “do some homework”.

“Somebody did not do their homework! Don’t worry Mr @amitmalviya, we’ll give you all the facts and figures to support our claim. Meanwhile, why don’t you check with Mr. @narendramodi — how is he feeling about GoWB’s challenge? Is he planning to clear our dues soon (sic)?” he questioned.

CM Banerjee has demanded that fuel and LPG prices be reduced immediately.

The Trinamool Congress also announced that if the Centre clears all dues of the state, the government will exempt all taxes from petrol and diesel for next five years. Party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “We are saying it clearly that if the Central government clears our dues, the West Bengal government will remove all taxes on petrol and diesel for the next 5 years. Narendra Modi ji, let’s see if you can deliver.”

More from Kolkata

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement