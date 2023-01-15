Trinamool, BJP spar over central probe teams’ visit

A war of words between leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition BJP has erupted over the visit of several central teams to West Bengal to probe alleged irregularities in the implementation of various Union government-sponsored social welfare schemes in the state.

It was announced recently that five inspection teams of the Union Ministry of Rural Development would soon be visiting as many as 10 districts of West Bengal to look into the allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

This will be the second round of field inspection by the central teams. Two central teams had last week conducted similar inspections in East Midnapore and Malda districts.

The central teams’ visit to the state ahead of the panchayat polls seems to have not gone down well with the TMC, which squarely blamed the state BJP for “influencing the Centre by sending inappropriate data” on these schemes.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The BJP has no other work than complaining to the Centre against the West Bengal government. The party is doing this out of frustration after failing to win the state Assembly elections in 2021. Their leaders are complaining that various schemes are not being implemented properly. But it is the state government which is screening the entire process and taking action before implementing such schemes. They can send whatever teams they want to send. The people of the state are with the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

The BJP, on the other hand, is pinning its hope on these visits to gain political momentum ahead of the rural polls.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said. “The TMC leaders have looted money. Therefore, they are scared of the central team’s visit. People have caught their scams. They will vote out this party from power. TMC is trying to hush up the matter by crying foul.”

There have been allegations of irregularities in the PMAY after it was found that applications by several people having multi-storey houses were approved in some districts. The BJP has been demanding a CBI probe into the matter, while the TMC is accusing the Opposition party of indulging in political vendetta.