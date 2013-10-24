Trinamool aims to extend footprints in eastern states

Encouraged by the strong pro-Mamata wave in West Bengal as seen in panchayat polls,the Trinamool Congress is going to spread its footprint in the other states in eastern India hoping to garner extra seats in addition to its tally in its home state in 2014.

The party has drawn up plans to field candidates in Assam,Arunachal Pradesh,Manipur,Tripura and Jharkhand in the general election next year. It is also going to contest the sole seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands,fielding Anita Mondal,daughter of former Congress MP Manoranjan Bhakta,who won the seat eight terms.

In Manipur,we have seven MLAs and in 14 other Assembly constituencies we came second. We have in the meantime,consolidated our organisation there and other parts of the north-eastern states and eastern region. We will fight in these states, TMC national general secretary,Mukul Roy,told The Indian Express.

According to the partys internal calculations,it is looking to win in at least 35 of the 42 seats in Bengal. Any more from the 25 seats in the Northeast and 14 seats in Jharkhand will be considered a bonus. Internally,the target is to come back to the 16th Lok Sabha with around 40 seats and be one of the key deciding factors in making the next government at the Centre.

Party sources said a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Bengal will not be possible because Mamata Banerjee has carefully built up her anti-UPA and anti-Congress stance in the past two years by opposing key government policies like increasing the cap for foreign direct investments in retail and pension sectors. Mamata has also never missed an opportunity to criticize the government over inflation.

The party has also opened up the old front of financial neglect of Bengal by the Centre. The idea has been to hijack the agenda from the Left,which,party insiders said,has been successful as seen in the recent panchayat polls.

For the same reason,it will not be contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states so that the partys winning streak and the perception among voters is not marred before 2014.

