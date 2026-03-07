Trinamool accuses BJP Rajya Sabha pick Rahul Sinha of concealing information while filing nomination, urges ECI to cancel candidature

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel the candidature of BJP Rajya Sabha nominee Rahul Sinha for alleged concealment of information and ‘serious’ mistakes in his nomination papers.
MLA Aroop Biswas, Member, National Working Committee, TMC, wrote a letter to ECI stating, “The right of the voter to know the full particulars of a candidate, including his financial and other disclosures, has been recognized by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India as an integral facet of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India. Any process which circumvents or dilutes this requirement strikes at the very foundation of a free and fair electoral process.”
He further said, “In the present case, the conduct of the scrutiny proceedings and the acceptance of the nomination of Mr Biswajit Sinha (Rahul Sinha) despite the glaring deficiencies and inconsistencies in the affidavit has seriously prejudiced the transparency of the electoral process and has adversely affected the rights of the electorate.
“That in view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, the scrutiny of the nomination of Mr Biswajit Sinha conducted on 06 March 2026 stands vitiated by procedural irregularities and is liable to be treated as null and void. That it is therefore respectfully requested that the Election Commission of India and the competent authorities take immediate cognizance of the aforesaid irregularities and take appropriate steps in accordance with law, including reconsideration of the validity of the nomination of Mr. Biswajit Sinha and the scrutiny proceedings conducted on 06 March 2026.”
The TMC claimed they raised the issue during the scrutiny process itself, but their objections were ignored.
Sinha, however, rejected the allegations and said all the papers and documents submitted while filing nomination were “in order”.
“The TMC wanted to cancel my candidature on false and flimsy pretexts, which were overruled by the returning officer,” said the BJP nominee for the Rajya Sabha polls.
The biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha are scheduled on March 16, when five seats from the state will go to polls.
The last date for filing nominations was March 5, while the scrutiny took place on March 6.
The ruling TMC has fielded state minister Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, lawyer-activist Menaka Guruswamy, and actor Koel Mallick as its candidates, while the BJP has nominated Sinha, a former West Bengal unit president, for the remaining seat.
The TMC is expected to comfortably secure four of the five seats, while the BJP has the numbers to win one seat.
