‘They tried to kill me’: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh alleges second attack within 24 hours

According to Ghosh, a gang of 15 to 20 people on motorbikes had been tailing him from his residence. At Phoolbagan, the group suddenly surrounded and attacked his vehicle. Ghosh alleged that the attackers broke the car’s glass using a hammer and a firearm, tore his shirt, and tried to drag him out. In response, his security personnel drew a service revolver to deter the assailants.
Ghosh’s driver navigated the vehicle to the Narkeldanga police station, where they took shelter. Ghosh alleged that some of the attackers were armed with firearms and iron rods as part of a plot to kill him.
Speaking to the media from inside the police station, Ghosh said, “They tried to kill me. They attacked my car and followed me from my residence. To save myself, I took shelter in the police station; otherwise, they would have killed me. There is jungle raj going on. They can kill me, but they cannot suppress my voice.”
He added that the assailants had covered their faces before overtaking his car to block its path. Ghosh stated that some of the attackers have been identified and their names handed over to the police, noting that he had previously informed the Beliaghata police of his movement within his constituency.
Kolkata police officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Authorities are reviewing local CCTV footage to identify the culprits and are seeking eyewitness statements. Police sources confirmed that Ghosh has initiated the formal complaint process.
Ghosh blamed the BJP for the incident. Rejecting the allegations, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “This attack happened due to factionalism within the Trinamool. It is completely uncalled for. The state Chief Minister will definitely take action in this incident. They are trying to shift the blame onto the BJP by carrying out the attack themselves. The allegations against the BJP are false.”
Story continues below this ad
Abhishek Banerjee urges Governor’s intervention
Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee strongly condemned the incident on social media, writing: “I strongly condemn the attack on Kunal Ghosh, MLA from Beliaghata. This is the second time in less than 18 hours that he has been attacked. Armed goons have targeted and harassed an elected representative, allegedly
because he has refused to change sides. If this is the state of safety and security of an elected representative, one can only imagine what ordinary citizens across West Bengal are being subjected to.”
Banerjee urged West Bengal Governor R N Ravi to intervene and coordinate with the Director General of West Bengal Police and the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, demanding an end to political violence and accountability for the perpetrators.
The incident follows a prior attack on Saturday in Uttarpara, where Ghosh’s vehicle was targeted on GT Road by a group using sticks, iron rods, bricks, stones, and eggs while he was travelling to attend Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s public meeting in Serampore.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More