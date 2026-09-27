‘They tried to kill me’: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh alleges second attack within 24 hours

Within 24 hours of an initial attack on his way to Sreerampore, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged he was targeted once again Sunday morning while en route to an event in Beliaghata, Kolkata.

According to Ghosh, a gang of 15 to 20 people on motorbikes had been tailing him from his residence. At Phoolbagan, the group suddenly surrounded and attacked his vehicle. Ghosh alleged that the attackers broke the car’s glass using a hammer and a firearm, tore his shirt, and tried to drag him out. In response, his security personnel drew a service revolver to deter the assailants.

Ghosh’s driver navigated the vehicle to the Narkeldanga police station, where they took shelter. Ghosh alleged that some of the attackers were armed with firearms and iron rods as part of a plot to kill him.