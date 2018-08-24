Tribute to Vajpayee: ‘Asthi Kalash’ on way to Gangasagar

Our last respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a giant politician with exceptional oratory skills and a dedicated swayamsevak, who ruled over the hearts of countless Indians. Our last respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a giant politician with exceptional oratory skills and a dedicated swayamsevak, who ruled over the hearts of countless Indians.

The state BJP on Thursday took out an ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ with the ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which will be immersed in Gangasagar Friday. The party’s state chief Dilip Ghosh had brought the ashes in an urn to Kolkata from New Delhi.

The urn was kept at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata, from where the yatra was taken out Thursday. Union Minister Smriti Irani attended the rally and offer floral tributes. Speaking to reporters, she said she was overwhelmed to see the turnout.

“The turnout, especially of women on the roads only goes to show how much they love Vajpayee ji. They paid tributes to the former PM just the way we pay respects to the elders in our family,” said Irani, who joined the rally at Amtala area till Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

The yatra is likely to reach Gangasagar by evening. Gangasagar is an island off the coast of Bengal where the Hooghly meets the Bay of Bengal. Several party leaders took part in the rally.

According to a state BJP leader, part of the contents of the ‘kalash’ (urn) have been distributed in four other urns. While the main urn will be immersed at Gangasagar, the four others will be taken to North Bengal, Farakka, Bankura and Nabadwip to be immersed in separate rivers.

