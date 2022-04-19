Tribals to continue their fight to protect heritage: CPI(M) leader

CPIM state secretary Md Salim on Monday said the tribals will continue their fight to protect their heritage and tradition against the government’s Deucha Pachami coal block mining project in Birbhum district.

“This is the heritage and tradition of the tribals. They will fight and we will continue our support to them.

Earlier, I had said the TMC will flee if it faces resistance. Now, we have seen a trailer of that,” he said.

The Trinamool supporters organised a rally on Monday in support of land acquisition for the mining project but protesting tribals showed black flag to them, Salim claimed.

On April 13, representatives of agitators had met with chief minister Mamata Banerjee who assured to look into their apprehensions and even consider lifting of alleged false police cases.

Salim said, “That (CM”s assurance) was a bluff and that was proved by the local TMC supporters. Our movement against the project will continue.”

The agitators had called off the dharna after the meeting with the chief minister.

However, in a press statement, the Birbhum Jomi, Jibon, Jibika o Prakriti Banchao Mahasabha said, “Lifting the sit-in does not mean we have moved away from the

agitation.”