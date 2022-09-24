Tribals’ rally brings traffic to a halt in parts of Kolkata

Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Vehicular movement was thrown out of gear on Friday morning in some parts of Kolkata and on the Howrah bridge due to a rally by members of a tribal community from West Medinipur over allegations of an attempt to destroy their place of worship.
Traffic on the Howrah bridge came to a standstill during the office hours. The commute between Howrah and Kolkata turned harrowing as the Howrah bridge was closed for traffic.
According to commuters, not a single vehicle moved as a large number of people holding flags were standing across the bridge. Thereafter, traffic at Central Avenue, Bentinck Street, Ganeshchandra Avenue and Dharmatala area besides MG Road was also hit badly.
