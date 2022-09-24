Tribals’ rally brings traffic to a halt in parts of Kolkata

Vehicular movement was thrown out of gear on Friday morning in some parts of Kolkata and on the Howrah bridge due to a rally by members of a tribal community from West Medinipur over allegations of an attempt to destroy their place of worship.

Traffic on the Howrah bridge came to a standstill during the office hours. The commute between Howrah and Kolkata turned harrowing as the Howrah bridge was closed for traffic.

According to commuters, not a single vehicle moved as a large number of people holding flags were standing across the bridge. Thereafter, traffic at Central Avenue, Bentinck Street, Ganeshchandra Avenue and Dharmatala area besides MG Road was also hit badly.