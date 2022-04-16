Tribal girl ‘gangraped’, male friend assaulted in Birbhum, say police

A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gangraped and her male friend assaulted in Birbhum district on Thursday, the police said, adding that the minor, in her statement, said four to five people were involved in the incident.

As per preliminary probe, the girl was visiting a fair with her friend on Thursday and was engaged in a conversation with him when about four to five people assaulted him before dragging her away to a secluded place, by a river, where she was allegedly gangraped.

She somehow managed to make her way home and was later admitted to a hospital, the police said, adding that an FIR has been filed in connection with the incident.

On learning about the alleged incident, Birbhum SP Nagendra Tripathi and other senior police officers visited the village. The SP also met the girl at the hospital. “As per the primary information, the girl has complained of being gang-raped. She is doing fine and is able to speak. A medical examination has been conducted on her and the reports are awaited. We will use tower dumping to track down the accused persons,” the SP said.

Tower dumping technology helps investigators obtain information on cell phones active in the area around a particular mobile tower. Tripathi said police artists were trying to make sketches of the accused based on the description given by the victim’s friend. The accused are suspected to be outsiders visiting the fair, a senior police officer said.