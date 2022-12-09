Treat patients first before initiating hospital admission process: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stones for many other projects at IPGME&R-SSKM Hospital, where the department of paediatric medicine became operational after the renovation.

She expressed displeasure over medical services provided at state-run SSKM Hospital, and urged doctors to treat patients first before initiating the admission process.

Banerjee, who went straight to the hospital after returning from New Delhi on Thursday evening, also took exception to the practice of doctors referring patients to other hospitals.

Banerjee also inaugurated the first sports medicine department at SSKM and several CT scan machines at Bangur Institute of Medical Science.

Besides, a seven-storey hostel building and a ten-storey cancer hub with all modern equipment for cancer treatment are being constructed at SSKM, she said.

“Treatment in private hospitals is costly, so people come to government hospitals. You have to understand their side,” said Banerjee during the programme.

She also visited Chingrighata accident victims at the hospital’s trauma care centre and directed medical staff to expedite their treatment process.

Banerjee asked the SSKM superintendent to discuss with Health Secretary NS Nigam if the hospital required more manpower.

“If the admission process takes so much time, then what will happen to the patients who have come for the treatment? The process can be done later. The patient must receive treatment first. That’s what our hospital is for. Admission takes time, but trauma centres shouldn’t. Suppose a pregnant woman arrives. If the process takes six hours, then the patient will die. These are emergency cases, isn’t it? PG is a centre of excellence,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee said, “Those who do treatment in government hospitals cannot earn as much as those who are associated with private hospitals. Despite that, I give more credit to junior doctors and nurses in government hospitals because they work and serve patients at night when no one is around. I would request the senior doctors, if you can stay at night on rotation, it would be better. I went to trauma care to meet patients and felt bad.”

The chief minister said the trauma care hospital was built with great difficulty. “As you know an addicted boy drove the car in a way that left 7-8 people injured. Three of them are admitted here. I went to see them. They are well taken care of,” she said.

Banerjee described her visit to SSKM Hospital as a patient “not very pleasant”. “I have been admitted to the hospital many times. Many times, I have been injected with needles for blood. Many doctors or nurses are not skilled in giving injections. Once my hand was completely swollen after taking an injection. I had a blood test once at PG. After I gave blood, part of my hand turned black. Those who take my blood now do it so smoothly. Now I don’t come here for blood tests anymore,” said Banerjee.