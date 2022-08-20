Five fishermen went missing after a trawler with 18 people on board capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Kendo island of West Bengal on Friday, an officer-bearer of a major fishermen’s association said.
The island’s location marks the end of the Sundarbans area.
Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Officer Aranya Banerjee said that a Coast Guard team will go to the island on Saturday morning for a rescue operation.
The sea is choppy in the area now as a depression has intensified into a deep depression bringing heavy rain and squalls.
Subscriber Only Stories
The trawler, FB Satyanarayan, with 18 fishermen on board, was returning to Kakdwip from the Bay of Bengal when it capsized.
“Though the incident happened in the early hours of Friday, we got the information much later,” General Secretary of West Bengal Fishermen’s Association, Bijan Maity, said.
He said that 13 of those 18 people were rescued by other trawlers and five are still missing.
The rescued fishermen are being taken to a hospital in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Maity said.
The depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression earlier in the day. The system crossed the coast between Odisha’s Balasore and Sagar Island of West Bengal in the evening, the IMD said.
Tamil Nadu logs 639 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths reported
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
US Court allows Devas investors to seize $87,000 from Intelsat
'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 WC will help build ecosystem'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Trawler capsizes in sea near Bengal coast; 5 missing Diamond Harbour
Tamil Nadu logs 639 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths reported
Top shows and films to watch this weekend: Bad Sisters, Thiruchitrambalam, Dobaaraa and others
Parliamentary panel inspects development works at Coimbatore railway station
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolts Lucknow
Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage
Daily Briefing: CBI searches Sisodia’s residence; mystery of missing files at Tripura HQ; Dobaara review
US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
Social media influencer Bobby Kataria among 11 booked by Gurgaon police
Neve Campbell to lead David E Kelley’s drama series Avalon
Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple in New York vandalised
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai