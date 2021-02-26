Trapped in manhole, four workers die; 3 others rescued

A rescue team at the accident site at Kudhghat in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo)

At least four workers died after they were trapped in a manhole during the construction of a drainage system at Kudhghat in Kolkata on Thursday.

Regent Park police said the water supply to the drainage was not turned off when the workers climbed down to the manhole. The four workers were swept away with the water flow, said sources.

Another three workers were rescued by personnel from disaster management and fire brigade departments. They are being treated at Baghajatin State General Hospital.

The drainage work undertaken by the Kolkata Environmental Improvement Programme has been going on for some time.

The deceased have been identified as Jahangir Alam, Ali Liyakat Ali, Sabir Hossain and Md Alamgir — all from Malda and in their 20s.

“So far, seven labourers have been recovered, and of them, four have died,” said Deputy Commissioner (Jadavpur) Rashid Munir Khan.

Police were alerted around noon when locals heard screams from the manhole. After police, teams of fire brigade and disaster management also reached the spot. State minister Arup Biswas also visited the site.