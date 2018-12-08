Transgender appointed Lok Adalat judge in Nadia: ‘I want to build a school for people like me’

A transgender who lived all her life in an orphanage will soon be appointed as a judge in a Lok Adalat in Nadia district.

Advertising

Sumana Pramanik will be the second transgender in the state to hold the post after Joyita Mondal, who is posted in Islampur.

“In India, there is a mental block, because of which people don’t accept transgenders. It is not easy to change the way society looks at you, but I feel the more they see us in mainstream jobs and society, the easier it is for them to accept us. I have been told that I will be on the panel. I am overwhelmed but I also feel there are a lot of things that we must work on to change the lives of transgenders,” Pramanik told The Indian Express.

Recalling her struggles, Pramanik — who has been selected by the Lok Adalat of Krishnanagar court — revealed that she could never make a friend in school or college.

Advertising

“Irony is that till yesterday, I faced taunts and harassment. For a transgender it is difficult to even get a house on rent. From admission in college to pursuing a professional degree, we have been rejected socially. It is good that things are now changing…I am sure that the scenario will be different in the future,” she said.

She further said, “Education is key for gaining respect in society. Hence transgenders must complete their education to bring about change. “We face so much discrimination at all possible levels that we give up. But once you decide to stay strong and achieve your dream, no one can stop you.”

One of Pramanik’s goals is to open a special school for transgenders. “No one used to share their seat with me. Throughout my life, I sat alone. In university too, I never had friends. They didn’t accept me so I also never approached them. I want to build a school where people like me will not feel rejected,” she said.

Experts say Lok Adalats can appoint social workers with established credibility as judges.