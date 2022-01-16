scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Bikaner-Guwahati train derailment: Each aspect will be investigated, says Railway board chief

Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Jalpaiguri |
January 16, 2022 6:07:59 am
VK Tripathi at the site on Saturday. (Partha Paul)

RAILWAY BOARD Chairman V K Tripathi, who on Saturday inspected the area where the Bikaner-Guwahati Express had derailed in Jalpaiguri district, said every aspect related to the accident would be “investigated thoroughly.”

On Thursday, twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed near Domohani area here, killing nine persons and injuring over 40. The accident took place in Alipurduar subdivision of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Speaking to mediapersons at the accident site, Tripathi said, “Work is almost done to clear the railway tracks. The down line has already been opened. The up line will be opened after a few hours and once the train engine is removed. All aspects in connection with the derailment will be investigated.”

Also Read |Bikaner-Guwahati train derailment: ‘Stuck with body for 3 hours in coach’: Passengers recall horror

He also thanked the local administration, police force and railway officials for their role in the rescue operations.

“We thank all stakeholders, including the local administration and police personnel, for swift rescue operation. They cooperated in a swift manner which helped clear the tracks within two days after the incident,” said Tripathi.

On Friday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site and said preliminary findings suggest that there was some issue with the equipment of the locomotive that could have caused the accident. The minister added that the actual reason for the accident would be ascertained only after dismantling the engine’s equipment.

Meanwhile, movement of trains through the affected site resumed on Saturday. A statement issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) CPRO Guneet Kaur read, “Movement of trains through the derailment affected site has resumed from 00-00 hrs of today (15-01- 2022). The first goods train DN BOXN passed through the section at 02-05 hrs. Prior to that, the down line track was certified fit for train movement at 20 KMPH. The first passenger carrying train 20505 DN Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express crossed over the affected section at 11-53 hrs.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Railway safety, Latif Khan visited the injured passengers admitted at Jalpaiguri Superspecialty Hospital in the afternoon and enquired about their health.

