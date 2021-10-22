‘Train arrived 9 months late’: TMC dig at BJP on 1 billion jabs

Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Thursday took a dig at the BJP-led government at the Centre for celebrating 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, saying the milestone should have been reached much earlier.

“It took the train to reach its destination after nine months. Everyone should have received the vaccines nine months ago. Now if a train leaves a station, it is bound to reach the desired destination. But the train took nine months to complete the journey. Now the BJP is celebrating and taking credit for the delayed arrival of the train,” Ghosh said.

As India logged 100 crore vaccinations on Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s scientists, health workers and citizens for equitable vaccine distribution. It took the country 279 days to achieve the milestone.

While lauding the Centre for reaching the 100-crore landmark, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh criticised the West Bengal government for its performance on the vaccination front.

“It is a proud moment for us. We are delighted that the WHO has commended the vaccination drive of the country and congratulated our prime minister, scientists, health workers and others. But in West Bengal, the performance of the government on this front is far from satisfying. The vaccination drive has been conducted in a haphazard manner.

People are not getting inoculated extensively unlike in other states,” the BJP leader said.

To that, Kunal Ghosh claimed that the Centre did not extend necessary cooperation to the state government in this regard.

“Dilip Ghosh should check facts before speaking. The Centre never sent the required vaccine doses to the state. The state government had to procure some vaccines on its own. If the Centre had cooperated, more people in Bengal would have been vaccinated by now,” Ghosh said.