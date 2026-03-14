Traffic advisory issued for Modi’s Brigade rally today; check which routes to avoid

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Jigisha Seal
The Kolkata Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Friday as the city prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his rally at Brigade parade ground. Here’s a roadmap of the places to avoid if you are in a hurry.
Traffic officials said restrictions have been imposed on vehicular movement and diversions throughout the day as part of security and crowd management arrangements.
Traffic movement may be controlled on Esplanade Ramp, K.P. Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue and Queensway throughout the day. Authorities said the restriction will remain as and when required on March 14.
According to the report issued by Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar on March 12, vehicular traffic will be regulated and diverted on different routes surrounding the venue as part of crowd management arrangements.
The precautionary advice also placed restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles all across the city under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. Movement of all goods vehicles will be prohibited between 4 am to 8 pm on March 14 except those carrying essential supplies like LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum, oil, , oxygen, vegetables, medicine, fruits, fish and milk.
The traffic police also imposed restrictions on the parking of vehicles in and around the area on the day of the event. Parking will be prohibited on all the major thoroughfares and roads in and around Victoria Memorial. The restricted zones include AJC Bose Road between Hastings crossing and Cathedral Road, Khidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane.
Police further said that all categories of vehicles, including cars and carts may face temporary suspension or diversion along the route of procession and the VVIP route of the Prime Minister’s convoy from the same timing of 4 am to 8 pm.
Additionally police have also declared a “Temporary No Fly Zone” within the 3km radius around the parade ground in Maidan from 6 am to 6 pm. It includes all kinds of small aircraft and non-scheduled aircraft, drone, UAVS, and glider aircraft.
(Jigisha Seal is an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram