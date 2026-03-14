Traffic advisory issued for Modi’s Brigade rally today; check which routes to avoid

Written by Jigisha Seal

The Kolkata Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Friday as the city prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his rally at Brigade parade ground. Here’s a roadmap of the places to avoid if you are in a hurry.

Traffic officials said restrictions have been imposed on vehicular movement and diversions throughout the day as part of security and crowd management arrangements.

Traffic movement may be controlled on Esplanade Ramp, K.P. Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue and Queensway throughout the day. Authorities said the restriction will remain as and when required on March 14.