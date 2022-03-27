Trade Unions’ nationwide strike: All govt offices in Bengal to stay open on March 28 & 29

In view of the nationwide strike call given by trade unions across the country on March 28 and 29, the West Bengal government on Saturday issued an order announcing that all state government offices will remain open and the employees will report to duty on these days.

In a notification issued from state secretariat Nabanna, Principal Secretary Manoj Pant said that any employee remaining absent for two days or either of the days without permission shall be asked for an explanation.

‘In view of a call given by different trade unions and others for a 48-hour nationwide strike on 28th and 29th March, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days. It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates,” the notification said.

The government said leaves will be treated as “dies non” and no salary will be admissible. Earlier this week, a joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike in protest against the central government’s policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

“All Heads of Offices/Controlling Authorities concerned will issue Show-Cause notice to the employee(s) concerned, who will remain absent on March 28, 2022 and March 29, 2022 or on any of these 2 (two) dates, asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence. On receipt of satisfactory reply, leave due and admissible may be granted on production of documentary evidence on the grounds mentioned above,” it said.

Those not responding to the show-cause notice shall be liable to disciplinary action, the notification said.

All courses of action regarding this order should be completed by April 13, it added.

The forum comprising INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC had held a meeting on March 22 to take stock of the preparations in various states for the proposed strike against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies” of the central

government.

The Trinamool Congress government has a policy of not favouring or supporting shurdowns in the state.