‘Towering figure in Bengali literature’: Tributes pour in for Sankar

Eminent Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee passed away at the age of 92 on Friday. He was suffering from age-related issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata recently. Mani Shankar’s last rites were completed at Keoratala crematorium on Friday night, without any grandeur, in line with his request to his family.

Condoling his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his X handle, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay Ji, fondly known as Shankar. He was a towering figure in Bengali literature whose words portrayed the lives of people with sensitivity and insight. Through his unforgettable works, he impacted generations of readers and enriched India’s literary world. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”