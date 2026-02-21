‘Towering figure in Bengali literature’: Tributes pour in for Sankar
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee (Shankar). With his passing, a bright star in the world of Bengali literature has fallen.
Eminent Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee passed awayat the age of 92 on Friday. He was suffering from age-related issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata recently. Mani Shankar’s last rites were completed at Keoratala crematorium on Friday night, without any grandeur, in line with his request to his family.
Condoling his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his X handle, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay Ji, fondly known as Shankar. He was a towering figure in Bengali literature whose words portrayed the lives of people with sensitivity and insight. Through his unforgettable works, he impacted generations of readers and enriched India’s literary world. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”
“From Chowringhee to Kato Ajanare, from Seemabaddha to Jana Aranya – his timeless creations have fascinated Bengali readers for generations. His writings have revealed the untold stories of the common man’s struggle for life. His in-depth research and books, especially on Swami Vivekananda, are invaluable resources to us. His passing is an irreparable loss to our cultural world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers.”
Union minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumder also wrote on his X handle, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mani Shankar Mukherjee (Shankar), one of the most popular writers of Bengal. His outstanding literary works – Chowringhee, Jana Aranya, Kumkum Prabhu, etc., have enriched the reading community of Bengal and inspired generation after generation. His literary works will remain forever remembered as a priceless treasure of our cultural heritage. I pray to the merciful God for the eternal peace of his departed soul and express my sincere condolences to his bereaved family and countless admiring readers.”
Eminent writer Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay said, “I can remember his smiling face. He was very humble and never placed himself as a great writer. I think his best novel was Nivedita Research Laboratory.”
Mukherjee was born in Bongaon under the present-day North 24 Parganas district in 1933, but started residing in Howrah in his childhood. He worked as a clerk and a hawker during his teenage years after losing his father. He then started working with British barrister Noyel Fredrick Burwell. Mukherjee wrote his first novel, Kato Ajanarey, based on his stint with Burwell. It became a bestseller, and after that, he penned several other bestsellers. He was conferred with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021.
