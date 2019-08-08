Tourists cross out Kashmir from their Durga Puja travel list

Following the Centre’s scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, tourists from the state are cancelling their trip to the Valley — one of the favourite destinations of the Bengalis — during Durga Puja. According to tour operators, bookings were already less in number than last year, and now the situation had turned worse. Even tour operators were apprehensive to make new bookings to avoid cancellation harassment.

“It doesn’t look like the situation will improve for the time being. Fortunately, hotel tariffs and other packages have been kept flexible, so we hope to get full refund on cancellation,” said Samar Ghosh, co-chairman of the Travel Agents Association of Bengal.

Ghosh, who has his own tour operating company, said he had booked a Kashmir trip for 20 tourists this puja. From ticket to hotel, everything was booked in advance. But now, all of them wanted to either cancel the trip or go to some other destination, he added.

However, Ghosh was not the only one.

Mridul Banerjee, who ran a tour operator firm named Banerjee Special, also had the same story to tell. His family had been running this business for nearly 90 years.

“We may incur a loss of up to Rs 4 to 5 lakh. We had bookings for September. Now, I am receiving cancellation requests. There were two groups with 35 tourists in each. We have already invested so much of money. Now it would be too risky to make any other booking for Kashmir as we can’t predict when the situation will get better,” said Banerjee.

As per tour operators in Kolkata, the choice of Kashmir as the tourist destination had been badly affected since the Pulwama attack. However, tourists were hoping for a peaceful trip to the Valley this puja, but in the current scenario, no one is willing to go ahead with their plans.

“Earlier, we used to make bookings for two to three groups, each comprising 250 travellers. This year we got just 80 applications, and that too might be cancelled,” said Ghosh.

Tour operators said several tourists are now keen to visit Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast states.