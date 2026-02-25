‘Totally illegal’: BJP objects to ex-chief secy attending SIR meeting

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of “trying to influence the judiciary”, Union minister and former West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday demanded the arrest of former Chief Secretary Manoj Pant over his “unauthorised presence” at the Supreme Court-mandated high-level meeting over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, Majumdar said that the top court had specifically ordered the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Sujoy Pal to hold the February 21 meeting with designated officials and called the former chief secretary’s presence “totally illegal”.

“The Supreme Court had asked the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to hold the meeting with the Chief Secretary of the state, Director General of Police, Advocate General and Additional Solicitor General. No other person was to be allowed in the meeting. Manoj Pant is no longer the Chief Secretary. His presence was totally illegal. An FIR should be filed against Manoj Pant and he should be arrested,” Majumdar said.