Toppers hail teachers for holding online classes during pandemic

Toppers of the class 10 state board examination (Madhyamik), the results for which were declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday, credited their teachers for their success for having held online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arnab Gorai from Ramkrishna Mission Ashrama, Ramharipur, in Bankura district, who jointly topped the exam by scoring 693 out of 700 marks, said, “Not being able to go to school during the pandemic hardly caused any hindrance in my studies due to my teachers. They continued taking online classes which helped us complete the studies. There was not much difference between offline and online classes as our taachers made sure we get the best of learning outcomes.”

The other joint topper, Rounak Mandal from Burdwan CMS School High School in East Burdwan district, said, “It saved a lot of my time since the classes were held online. Commuting to school takes a lot of time. While I used to study 6-7 hours earlier, I could study for 8-9 hours during the last year.”

Schools in the state had reopened in November last year after a gap of 20 months and only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to take physical classes. But they were shut again in January following a rapid rise in the infection cases in the state. The schools did not reopen until the new academic session in April.

Kaushiki Sarkar of Adarshabani Academy High School in Malda district, who shared the second spot with Rounak Mandal (sharing same name with the joint topper) of Ghatal Vidyasagar High School in West Midnapore district with 692 marks, said she studied her textbooks thoroughly. “Also, my private tutors were of great help. I want to be a doctor and have already begun preparation for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).”

Raunak, who studied for 8-9 hours during the exams, also thanked his parents and teachers for helping him perform well.

Ananya Dasgupta from Asansol Umarani Mahila Kalyan Girls High School in West Burdwan district who came third with Debshikha Pradhan of Chorepaliya Sri Sri Basanti Vidyapeeth in East Midnapore district with 691 marks, said, “My entire time was primarily devoted to studies. After online classes, I would study on my own. The online classes helped a lot.”

The pass percentage of the Madhyamik examinations, which were held from March 7 to March 16, was 86.60 per cent. Of a total of 10,98,775 students who appeared in the exams, 9,49,927 passed. The pass percentage of male students is 88.59 per cent while that of female students is 85 per cent.