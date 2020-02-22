Topi-wearing people at Rajghat doing exactly what Bapu was against for: Visva-Bharati V-C

Visva-Bharati V-C Bidyut Chakraborty. Visva-Bharati V-C Bidyut Chakraborty.

In a fresh row, Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty, on Friday said that “topi-wearing” people who are “biggest thieves” and “occupy Rajghat” on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary do exactly what Gandhi was against all throughout the year.

Speaking at an event to mark the International Mother Tongue Day on the university’s campus at Santiniketan, Chakraborty said, “You cannot enter Rajghat on October 2. People in topis (caps), who are the biggest thieves of the country, gather there on that day and the whole year around they do exactly what Gandhi was against.”

The Vice-Chancellor also said that the central university was being treated as “goose that lays the golden egg”, but it is now facing a financial crisis.

“Visva-Bharati is sick. It is going on a ventilator as we are facing a financial crisis. If Visva-Bharati shuts down, many journalists will see a fall in their incomes and we will die of starvation. Local shops and hotel owners made a living out of Visva-Bharati, as well as Left teachers, students, the Right and people who wear Gandhi topis. I know you are not liking my speech as no one likes to hear bitter truths,” he said.

Last month, a video had gone viral in which the Vice-Chancellor purportedly told some students to go and beat up Left students. In December, university officials had clashed with local businesses who set up stalls at the Pous Mela, organised by the university. Some of the shop owners had filed police complaints against the V-C, registrar and other officials for molestation and theft.

In January, the university locked up the office of a Left teachers’ association and issued a circular banning teacher of the university from speaking to the media.

